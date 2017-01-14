Frances Scott Martin 1926-2017

McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Frances Scott Martin are Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home. Visitation is Monday, January 16, 2017 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 17, 11:00 a.m. until service time. Brother Dennis Trull will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Martin, 90, a telephone operator for Arkansas Bell, a clerk for Ray Martin Auction and a member of First Baptist Church, died Friday, January 13, 2017, at Jackson General Hospital.

She was born May 18, 1926 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Walter Scott and Lottie Frances Martin Johnson, both deceased.

She was preceded by her husband, Ray Martin, and three sisters, Nadine Redden, Geraldine Ware and Peggy Oldham.

Survivors include two daughters, Sally Martin of McKenzie and Mona (Steve) Batchelor of McKenzie and one grandson, Maxwell Batchelor.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit ww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.