Michael Kelley Roman Thoni – 2016-2017

April 21, 2016-January 12, 2017

Our precious Michael only needed a short time to teach us and bless us for eternity with his strength, bravery, sweetness and enduring spirit. We are forever grateful and blessed to have had him on loan from heaven.

Michael is survived by his parents, David and Ginger (Kelley) Thoni , twin sister Cora, and sisters Claire, Emma, Ellen and Maggie Thoni, grandparents Paula Kelley and the late Mike Kelley,Deana Adams and Albert Thoni and a loving extended family.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Michael, the family asks that you consider a donation to Visitation Hospital, which lovingly reaches children in most need of medical care, visitationhospital.org.