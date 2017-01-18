Jean Gray McCadams 1925-2017

Paris, Tenn., formerly of McKenzie, Tenn. – Graveside funeral services for Jean Gray McCadams, 91, are Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery located on State Highway 423, McKenzie, with Reverend Doctor Rob Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home before departure to the cemetery.

Mrs. McCadams, a homemaker and a former sales clerk and decorator with Holladay Furniture Company in Huntingdon, Tenn., died Monday, January 16, 2017, at Paris Healthcare Center. She was born on November 26, 1925, in McKenzie, Tenn. to Bobo and Imogene Johnson Montgomery. She was a member of the Paris First United Methodist Church and formerly a member of the McKenzie First United Methodist Church before moving to Paris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Douglas McCadams, who died January 20, 1992, and a brother, James Bobo Montgomery.

Survivors include two sons and their wives Steve (Linda) McCadams of Paris, and Kevin (Aundrea) McCadams of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Tracy Webb, Randy McCadams, Larry Joe Smith, Billy Joe McCadams, Bub Edwards, Ken Summers and as honorary, Glynn Mebane.

Doug McCadams and wife, Jean Gray, were co-owners, of McKenzie Imprelement and farm supply in downtown McKenzie.

Memorials can be made to:

Steve McCadams’ Casting for a Cure Fishing Rodeo

655 Anderson Drive

Paris TN 38242

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.