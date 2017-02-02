DOROTHY ANN NUTTING 1947-2017

McKENZIE, Tenn. – Funeral services for Dorothy Ann Nutting, 69, are Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dean Yancy officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Nutting, a homemaker, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Jackson Regional Hospital in Jackson. She was born on March 7, 1947 in Wabash, Arkansas to Arthur Collum and Helen Jenkins Ringer. She was Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by parents.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, James Nutting of McKenzie, a daughter, Kristi J. Heater, two step-sons, Kenneth J. Nutting and Curtis R. Nutting, all from McKenzie, two sisters, Jo Ann (Kyle) Caperton of Columbia, Tenn., Betty Jean Faustini of Florida, three grandchildren, and four ggreat-grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.