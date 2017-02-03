Genever B. Horton 1918-2017

McKENZIE, Tenn. – Funeral services for Genever B. Horton are Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home. Brother George Avery will officiate. Visitation is Saturday, February 4, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Enon Cemetery, McKenzie.

Mrs. Horton, 98, a homemaker, died Thursday, February 2, 2017, at her residence. She was born November 5, 1918 in McKenzie, to Ruben and Ruby Edna Haddock Britton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, J.B. “Buster” Horton, six sisters Benthel Duncan, Gladys Robinson, Mildred Sydnor, Zettie Stafford, Pearl Cooper and Dorothy Britton, and three brothers James Edward “Red” Britton, William Lloyd Britton and Marvin Thomas Britton.

Survivors include two sons Malcolm (Nellie) Horton of McKenzie, Thomas “Tom” (Bettie) Horton of McKenzie, a sister Jean Ervin of McKenzie, three grandchildren Jon (Cindy) Horton, Paul Horton, and Amy (Ben) Bourne and eight great-grandchildren Shelby Horton, Nicholas Horton, Lane Horton, James Horton, Robert Horton, Alexander Horton, Jesse Bourne and Eliza Bourne.

