JOE CLINT HEARN 1935-2017

McKENZIE – Funeral services for Joe Clint Hearn are Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church-McKenzie. Visitation is Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Visitation on Thursday is at the church, 12:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gleason,Tenn.

Mr. Hearn, 81, a feed mill worker for Mosley’s Seed & Grain and McKenzie Feed & Grain, died Sunday, February 5, 2017, at Henry County Medical Center. He was born October 2, 1935, in the Pillowville Community to Homer and Maggie Lois Hearn. He was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Jerry Hearn and Randall Hearn.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Mitchell Hearn of McKenzie, daughter, Jodi (Kip) Rush of Brentwood, and two granddaughters, Madison Rush of McKenzie and Devin Rush of Brentwood.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, McKenzie,Tenn.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.