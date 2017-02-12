Charles Edward Harris 1941-2017

McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Charles Edward Harris are Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Visitation is Monday, February 13, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend James Groves will officiate. Burial will be at Caledonia Cemetery, McKenzie.

Mr. Harris, 76, retired from Davy Tree Company and member of Tabernacle of Living God, Milan, Tenn., died Friday, February 10, 2017, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1941, in McKenzie to Charlie and Cora Bell Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Harris and Joe Harris and one sister, Janice Davis.

Survivors include his wife Mary Scott Harris of McKenzie, three daughters Angie Brooks of Huntingdon, Rhonda (Andy) Pickler of Cedar Grove and Tracy Wilson of Atwood, son Jason (Suzette) Harris of Cleveland, two sisters, Betty(Paul) Cawthon of West Port and Janet Harris Adams of McKenzie, and three brothers, James “Doc” Harris (Darlene) of Jacksonville, Florida, Billy “Bimbo” Harris (Patsy) of Indiana and Johnny “Sam” Harris (Linda) of McKenzie, seven grandchildren, Victoria, Heather, Chase, Auston, Hunter, David and Monica and several great-grandchildren.

