BETTY RUTH KNIGHT SCOTT 1952-2017

McKENZIE – Mrs. Betty R. Scott, 64, of McKenzie, Tenn. died February 9, 2917 at her home following a long illness. She was born May 14, 1952 in Lake County, Tennessee.

A memorial service is Thursday, February 23, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie. Her body was donated to science.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Johnny N. Scott, of McKenzie, a daughter, Tammy Lee of Henry, and a son, Danny (Lori) Scott of Camden; six grandchildren, Kellett (Jessica) Hochreiter of McKenzie, Cody (Holly) Lee of Clinton, Kentucky, Elizabeth (Wesley) Duclos of Bruceton, Michael Scott of Camden, Harley and Sarah Scott, both of Camden; and five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hochreiter, and Sophia, John Bryson, Thomas Wyatt, and Annabeth Lee. She leaves two sisters, Peggy (Charles) Pruitt of Obion, Sherry (Dough) Voorhees of Hickman, Kentucky; two brothers, Billy Joe (Judy) Knight of Obion and Kenneth Knight of Union City, and many nieces and nephews.