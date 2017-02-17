MILDRED WILLIAMSON ARGO 1921-2017

TREZEVANT/MORRISTOWN – Mildred Williamson Argo, 95, of Morristown, Tennessee died peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. She was born December 15, 1921 in Trezevant, Tenn. She was the widow of H.E. Argo.

She was born and raised in Carroll County, Tenn. and moved to Oak Ridge in 1948, where she and her husband were employed at the Y-12 and K-25 plants until their retirements. She also worked many years at Merle Norman Cosmetics in Oak Ridge and West Towne Mall.

She lived at the Regency Retirement Village in Morristown for 14 years and for the past 14 months, she made her home in Kingston, Tenn. with her granddaughter Slone and her husband, Earnest.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Beverly Argo, and grandson, David Argo, both of Oliver Springs; sisters, Sarah Thelma, and Jewel; brothers, Ralph and Radie Williamson, all of West Tennessee.

Mildred leaves her family to mourn her passing. They include: sons, Bobby Earl Argo of Oliver Springs and Dwain David (Ann) Argo of Russellville; sister, Dene Williamson Tolley of Milan, and sister-in-law, Christine Argo of McKenzie; grandchildren, Slone Argo (Ernie) Turpin, Alison Argo (Tony) Langham of Woodstock, Georgia, Melissa Argo (Ron) Salva of Clinton, and Ashley Argo (Michael) Greene of Morristown, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service is in McKenzie, Tenn. on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.