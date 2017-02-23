Reverend Wade Ernest Allen, Sr. 1932-2017

McKENZIE – Services for Reverend Wade Ernest Allen, Sr., 85, of McKenzie, Tenn. are Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church on West Walnut Avenue in McKenzie with Reverend Christopher Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 1:30 pm until service time at the church. Mr. Allen, a retired United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in New York, New York, died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Tennova Jackson Regional Hospital. He was born on February 22, 1932 in McKenzie to Booker T. and Emma Sparks Allen. He was a member of Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church, a graduate of Webb High School in McKenzie, he served three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a former councilman for the City of McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Delores Allen, who died in 2009, a sister, Robin Allen, and two brothers, Jimmy Allen and Willie Allen.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Allen of McKenzie, his step-mother, Margaret Allen of McKenzie, his daughters, Iris Victoria Allen of Queens, New York, Lisa Marie (Ken) Pasichnyk of Florida, Crystal Sade Fuller of Lavinia, Tenn., his sons, Wade (Debroh) Allen, Jr. of Hollow Rock, Tenn., Douglas Leroy (Claudette) Allen of Gold Borough, North Carolina, Michael (Emily) Eugene Fuller of McKenzie, three sisters, Shirley (Ed Louis) Milton, Deborah Allen Quensinberry, and Sharon Allen Weatherford, two brothers, Gene Allen and Stanley Allen, all of McKenzie, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Malick Allen, Darren Allen, Malcom Allen, Randal Yarborouh, Gene Allen, and Cedrick Edmonson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.