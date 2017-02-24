Larry Joe VanDerRoest, Sr 1943-2017

Trezevant, Tenn. – Funeral services for Larry Joe VanDerRoest, Sr. is Monday, February 27, 2017 at Brummitt Funeral Home. Visitation is Sunday, February 26, 2017 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial is at Hopewell Cemetery, Lavinia,TN

Mr. VanDerRoest, 74, welder at A.O. Smith & Tower Automotive Milan, died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Huntingdon.

He was born February 23, 1943 in Kalamazoo, MI to Bert and Margaret Madden VanDerRoest. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evelyn Alden and Linda Bowerman.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Kay Crocker VanDerRoest of Trezevant, three sons, Larry (Kathy) VanDerRoest of Trezevant, Billy (Stacy) VanDerRoest of Trezevant and Philip Lee White of Trezevant, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Brummitt Funeral Home Trezevant is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.