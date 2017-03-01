WILLIAM RAYMOND WILSON 1929-2017

TRENTON – Mr. William Raymond Wilson, age 87 of Trenton, Tennessee, died February 28, 2017, at home. Funeral services for Mr. Wilson are Friday, March 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Karnes & Son Funeral Home in Dyer with Bro. John Grogan officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, in Dyer.

He was born March 10, 1929 in Dyersburg, Tenn., the son of the late Raymond and Carrie LeTiTia Simpson. He was a refrigeration & air conditioner instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology- McKenzie.

He is survived by his wife, Sybol Wilson; two children, Billy Gene Wilson Stafford (Kenneth), and Barry Wilson; two grandchildren, Lisa Langford, and Ashley Little (Patrick); and two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Reed Little. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucy Elen Yeakey; and brother, Charles Edward Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Westside Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Karnes & Son Funeral Home in Dyer. Karnes & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Raymond Wilson.