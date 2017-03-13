BILLY “WOODY” MITCHELL

1956 – 2017

St. Louis, formerly McKenzie – A memorial service for Billy “Woody “ Mitchell is Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Fodge Cemetery, located off Verdell Store Road (Hwy 140) Henry, Tenn. Visitation and funeral services were held in St. Louis Monday, March 6, 2017.

Mr. Mitchell, 61, died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born January 14, 1956 in Jackson, Tenn. and spent most of his life as a resident of McKenzie with his last six years being spent in St. Louis caring for his mother. He is a graduate of McKenzie High School and attended college at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He worked as an electrician at Champion Homes for 25 years but also enjoyed umpiring and volunteering as a coach for youth baseball and basketball. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, and most recently began competing on a bowling league. He loved most sports and was a member of the McKenzie softball team Jean Shop for eight years. His favorite sports teams were the Tennessee Volunteers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was also an active member of North Lindbergh Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Duncan Mitchell, step-father, Kenny Kreig and brother-in-law Harry Brown.

Survivors include his daughter, Jill (David) Combs of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, mother, Katie Kreig of St. Louis, four sisters, Debbye Brown and Claudette Breeding of St. Louis, Cindy ( Ernie) Saavedra of New Orleans, and Lisa (Efrain) Mitchell of Murfreesboro, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and neighbors who will miss him dearly.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com

(Copy this link (below) into your browser for a Google map to the cemetery. It is located on the McKenzie-Como Road. It is just a field path back to the cemetery.)

https://goo.gl/maps/aSyCLb8iydk