WILLIAM JEFFREY PERRITT 1962-2017

McKenzie, Tenn. – A memorial service for William Jeffrey Perritt is Friday, April 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church-McKenzie. Brother Dennis Trull is officiating. Visitation is at the church April 14, 2017, 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Perritt, 54, a carpenter, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at Jackson General Hospital. He was born May 22, 1962, in McKenzie to William Mebane Perritt and Peggy Joyce Reaves Perritt Coleman. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Perritt of Pasadena, Texas, mother, Peggy (Dennis) Coleman of McKenzie, sister, Sherry (Joey) McGee of Huntingdon, special friend, Nicki Berryhill of McKenzie and a grandchild, Micah.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.