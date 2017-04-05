EDITH OPAL REED 1923-2017

McKENZIE – A funeral service for Edna Edith Opal Reed is Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, McKenzie, Tenn. Brother Ronnie McClure will officiate. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Interment is at Everett’s Chapel Cemetery near McKenzie.

Mrs. Reed, 94, a homemaker and member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. She was born January 14, 1923, in Kennet, Missouri to Ben and Willie Cruce Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hugh Rondell Reed, son, Ronnie Reed, seven brothers and one sister.

Survivors include: her sons, Roger (Kim) Reed of McKenzie, and Richie (Lisa) Reed of Henderson; four grandchildren, Rusty Reed, Ryan (Chara) Reed, Ross (Tracy) Reed and Robin (Rick) Tumlin; and eight great-grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.