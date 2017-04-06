Elizabeth Martin Holmes, 1931-2017

HUMBOLDT – Funeral services for Elizabeth Goolsby Martin Holmes, 86, are 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Humboldt, Tennessee. Visitation is at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial follows in Rose Hill Cemetery, Humboldt.

Mrs. Holmes, a retired school teacher and librarian, died Thursday, April 6, at McKenzie Health Care in McKenzie, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Bethel College in 1951, Magna Cum Laude and a M.A. in Library Science from Peabody College in 1958.

She was an active member of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. She served as a teacher for the Adult Sunday School Class, past president of the Women of the Church, and a member of Circle #2. One of her greatest pleasures was serving as the annual hostess for the Christmas parties for the women of the church.

Mrs. Holmes was a dedicated member to Delta Kappa Gamma where she served as president 1982-1984. She loved being a teacher and was active in the Humboldt Education Association, The Tennessee Education Association and National Education Association.

Each year she anticipated the yearly Strawberry Festival in Humboldt where she assisted with the logistics of the parade and the registration of beauty queens for the pageant. She was a proud member of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Board where she served as secretary until her retirement.

Encouraged by her late husband, she earned her ham radio license and became known as KF4SFE. Through this endeavor she became a member of the West Tennessee Weather Net where she faithfully reported the local weather conditions nightly.

Being an avid reader, Mrs. Holmes served as past president of the Readers Book Club. She was honored to present book club programs to local clubs in the area for over 50 years. Nothing made her happier than sharing a good story with her captive audience.

Often Mrs. Holmes was asked, “Do you have any children?” Her answer was a revised version of a contest entry which was published in the Commercial Appeal : “The United States Census Bureau states: there are only two occupants at 501 N. 18th Ave, Humboldt, Tennessee. This indicates a small family, but after 40 years of teaching Mrs. Betty Holmes had this to say, “I have the biggest and best family in the whole USA.”

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Edgar Holmes, her parents, William Jesse Martin and Charlotte McNeil Martin and one brother, Paul Martin.

She is survived by one sister, Charlotte Jones of McKenzie, one brother, Clarence Barham, Jr. of Huntingdon. Nieces include Elizabeth Jones Lott (David) of McKenzie, Gina Barham Butler (Clint) of Huntingdon, Connie Barham Pierce (Ray) of Murfreesboro. Nephews include Charles Jones (Leslie) of McKenzie, and Danny Barham of Camden. She leaves three great nieces, and five great nephews.+

