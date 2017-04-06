LOUISE HAYWOOD 1939-2017

NASHVILLE – Louise Haywood, 78, of Smyrna, Tenn. died April 5, 2017.

Graveside services are Friday at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Yuma, Tenn.

She was born March 6, 1939 .

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Haywood; parents, Willie and Bessie Lowe, and Pauline Carter. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Haywood (Regina) and Roger Haywood (Angie); grandchildren, Wesley Haywood (Abbi), Reese Haywood, and Casey Haywood; sisters, Fay Anderson, Velma Anderson, and Bessie Reeder; and brother, Willie Lowe, Jr.

