JOE H. MARSHALL 1952-2017

SMYRNA, TENN. – Joe H. Marshall, age 64, died at his home in Smyrna, Tenn. on April 9, 2017. He was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Jean Marshall. He was born July 18, 1952. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jan Deaton Marshall; their three children, Jill, Casey, and Grant Marshall; brother, Curt Marshall; sister, Mary Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was a graduate of John Overton High School in Nashville and of MTSU. His career in construction with Hawkins Development Co. spanned 36 years. He was a lifetime member of Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, April 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Rd., Brentwood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 with Pastor Kip J. Rush officiating. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McKenzie, Tenn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall Lecture Series at Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 516 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027. Austin Funeral Home of Brentwood has charge of services.

