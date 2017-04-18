Funeral for Five Family Members was April 12

PARIS, Tenn. – Memorial Visitation for Jimmy Dale Pollack, Carrie Louise Clark Pollack, Jimmy Dale “J.J.” Pollack, Jr., Ivey Louise Pollack, and Callie Lee Pollack was Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 pm at Sulphur Well Church of Christ, 1760 Oak Grove Rd. South, Springville, TN 38256. A memorial service was at 5:00 p.m., with Randy Stephens of Sulphur Well Church of Christ and Larry Dukes of Point Pleasant Baptist Church officiating.

All five family members died Friday, April 7, 2016, at their residence in Buchanan, Tenn.

Jimmy Dale Pollack, age 39, of Buchanan, was born August 26, 1977, in Union City, TN, to the late Roy Lee Pollack and Charlene Lyles Pollack, who survives, of Buchanan. Jimmy was a self-employed small engine repair shop owner, located in the Kentucky lake area. He was Baptist in faith. Besides his mother, Jimmy is survived by two daughters, Lily Pollack and Rose Pollack, both of Buchanan, TN; one aunt, Nancy Ann Verble of Whiteville, Tenn; and one uncle, Samuel J. Lyles, of White Plains, NJ. Besides his father, Jimmy was also preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Clark Pollack; one son, Jimmy Dale “J.J” Pollack Jr.; and two daughters, Ivey Pollack and Callie Pollack.

Carrie Louise Clark Pollack, age 36, of Buchanan, Tenn., was born December 14, 1980, in Berrien Center, MI, to Frank Arthur Clark and Carolyn Louise Ott Clark, who both survive, of Eau Claire, Mich. Carrie was a homemaker, a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church, and she had a genuine love for the outdoors. She was well loved by all her family both here and in Michigan. Jimmy and Carrie were married in April of 2002. Along with her parents, Carrie is survived by two daughters, Lily Pollack and Rose Pollack, both of Buchanan, Tenn.; three brothers, David Ott of Watervliet, Mich., Frank Raymond Clark of Berrien Springs, Mich., and Brad Matthew Clark of Benton Harbor, Mich.; one grandmother, Rose Mary Clark of Benton Harbor, Mich.; and several aunts and uncles in Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dale Pollack; one son, Jimmy Dale, “J.J” Pollack Jr.; two daughters, Ivey Pollack and Callie Pollack; grandparents, Jack and Melissa Ott; one grandfather, Wayne Clark; and two uncles.

Jimmy Dale “J.J” Pollack Jr., age 14, of Buchanan, Tenn., was born November 5, 2002, in St. Charles, LA, to the late Jimmy Dale Pollack and the late Carrie Clark Pollack. Jimmy was an 8th grade student at Lakewood School in Henry County. He attended Point Pleasant Baptist Church and Sulphur Well Church of Christ. He loved fishing, the outdoors, swimming, and collected matchbox cars.

Ivey Louise Pollack, age 4, of Buchanan, Tenn., was born July 26, 2012, in McKenzie, Tenn., to the late Jimmy Dale Pollack and the late Carrie Louise Clark Pollack. Ivey attended Sulphur Well Church of Christ. She loved playing with her sister’s hair, riding her bicycle, singing and dancing.

Callie Lee Pollack, age 3, of Buchanan, Tenn., was born July 20, 2013, in McKenzie, Tenn., to the late Jimmy Dale Pollack and the late Carrie Louise Clark Pollack. Callie’s tender heart and quiet spirit was loved by all who knew her.

J.J., Ivey, and Callie are survived by two sisters, Lily Pollack and Rose Pollack, both of Buchanan, TN; a grandmother, Charlene Lyles Pollack of Buchanan, TN; grandparents, Frank Arthur Clark and Carolyn Louise Ott Clark, of Eau Claire, MI; great-grandmother, Rose Mary Clark of Benton Harbor, MI; and several aunts and uncles. In addition to their parents, brother, and sisters, they were preceded in death by one grandfather, Roy Lee Pollack; one great-grandfather, Wayne Clark; great-grandparents, Jack and Melissa Ott; and two great-uncles.

Arrangements are be handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St, Paris, Tenn.

Memorial Donations may be made to: Charlene Pollack, c/o Security Bank & Trust, 210 West Washington Street, P.O. Box 1209, Paris, TN 38242, or you may call in a donation to731-642-6644.