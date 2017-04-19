MAXIE BERSEY 1915-2017

Funeral Services for Mrs. Maxie Bersey are Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home. Brother Dennis Trull, Reverend Phillip Cook and Paul Wendell Cook, Jr will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Maxie Lee Cook Bersey, formerly of McKenzie, went to her eternal home on April 16, 2017, in Mount Dora, Florida.

Maxie was born on May 9, 1915, in McKenzie, Tennessee, to Horace Ray Cook and Carrie Harrison Lee Cook. She grew up being the oldest of six children and attended Oak Hill School through 8th grade before transferring into McKenzie High School. Maxie spent much of her childhood helping to take care of her younger siblings and working on the family farm. She graduated from McKenzie High School in June of 1934 and attended Bethel College during the 1990’s.

She married Kenneth Warwick Bersey, who was stationed at Camp Tyson, Tennessee on March 13, 1943. After Ken was discharged from the Army, they moved to Avenel, New Jersey, where their two children were born. Mary Kathleen, was born on September 15, 1945, and Keith Ray, was born on December 27, 1950. While living in New Jersey she worked as a secretary for the City of Avenel and was instrumental in forming the women’s prayer group at the First Presbyterian Church of Avenel. After returning to McKenzie in September of 1966, Maxie worked in the insurance field and as a caregiver to her husband.

Maxie was the picture of a true Christian and was very active in the First Baptist Church of McKenzie until moving to Mount Dora, Florida. Maxie was always the first person to reach out to anyone who was sick or to those who had lost a family member. She most notably known for her angel food cakes that she always took to individuals in the community. Maxie was active as a pink lady at McKenzie Regional Hospital for many years and as a Hospice Volunteer. Maxie was incredibly passionate and proud of her family and church.

Maxie was preceded in death by her husband – Kenneth Warwick Bersey, her son – Keith Ray Bersey, her parents – Horace Ray and Carrie Cook, her brothers – Thomas Ray Cook, Paul Wendell Cook, Sr., and Franklin Donald Cook, her sisters – Margaret Marie Cook King and Carolyn Nell Cook Bishop.

Survivors include her daughter – Mary Kathleen Sacks (Glenn), daughter-in-law – Marylynn Wells Bersey, granddaughter – Dawn Sacks Duke (Freddie), great-grandchildren – Tyler Ray Duke and Taylor Grace Duke, sister in laws – June Morris Cook, Betty Hodges Cook Bell, and Ann Cook. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.