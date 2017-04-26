AL LAMPLEY 1947-2017

BELMONT, North Carolina – Allison “Al” Vance Lampley, 69, died peacefully on April 24, 2017 at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was a native of Milan, Tennessee, and was son of the late Curness Milford and Alma Givens Lampley. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother.

Al graduated from the University of Tennessee and was an avid Vols fan. He was a US Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4939, McKenzie, Tenn. He retired from Duke Power after 37 years as a mechanical engineer. He was a member of Queen of The Apostle’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Al was a private pilot and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28 at Queen of The Apostle’s Catholic Church with Father Frank Cancro officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen, “A Quiet Place”. The family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.

Survivors include his wife, Meredith Edwards Lampley of McKenzie; son, Paul Armand Lampley and Rita of Prescott, Arizona; daughter, Audra B. Lampley of Belmont; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Janice Lampley of Dickson, Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law, Janita and Jerry Potter of Somerville, Tennessee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob “Bo” and Jenny Edwards of Evergreen, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Kelly Potter James, Craig Lampley, Christy Lampley and Jeff Potter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Twila Jo Lampley.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 16 N. McTyiere St., McKenzie, TN 38201.

