JAMES BARLOW 1934-2017

CEDAR HILL, Missouri – James Travis Barlow, 82, of Cedar Hill, Missouri died April 25, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born November 25, 1934 in McKenzie, Tenn. James was a member of the Unity Southern Baptist Church in Hopewell, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Verner (Arnold) Barlow; and sister, Faye Boane.

James is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ahrens) Barlow; two children, Kathy Jeanne Barlow and James (Ruth) Barlow; two grandchildren, Shannon (Coty) Link and Matthew (fiancé Jessica) Barlow; two brothers, Roy Lee (Betty) Barlow and Harold (Kathy) Barlow; two sisters, Hazel Hickman and Mary (Buddy Boyd) Hart.

Visitation is Monday, May 1, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Service is Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre, Missouri with Rev. Guy Conway officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mapaville School for the Severely Disabled. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com