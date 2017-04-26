JAMES LENDALE REAVES 1951-2017

Memorial services for James Lendale Reaves, 66, of Lufkin, Texas are Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Soul’s Harbor Apostolic Temple. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Mr. Reaves was born February 26, 1951 in McKenzie, Tennessee to the late Ruth Tegethoff and James Lyn Reaves, and died Sunday, April 23, 2017 in a local hospice facility. After retiring from Lufkin Industries in 1994, he worked for Durham Transportation in Woodland Park, Colorado and Carroll County Board of Education in McKenzie, Tennessee. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Reaves of Lufkin; daughters, Julie McCurdy and Husband Bill of Cheyenne, WY and Jennifer Riddley and husband, Scott of Lufkin; son, Joshua Reaves and wife, Amanda of Lufkin; grandchildren, Sabra McCurdy, Tyi McCurdy, Rebecca Brubaker, Erica Sorenson, Taylor Riddley, Amber Riddley, Jacob McCurdy, Bradley McCurdy, Marley Reaves, and Lola Reaves; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Ethel Carey of McKenzie, Tenn.; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters – Lottie Taylor, Evora Burnine, and Rachel Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904, for James L. Reaves.