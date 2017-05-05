EUNICE H. FIELDS 1914 – 2017

GLEASON – Services for Eunice H. Fields, age 102, of Gleason, Tenn. are Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Beech Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rutherford City Cemetery in Rutherford, Tenn.

She was born May 15, 1914 and died May 4, 2017.

Visitation is Sunday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. It will resume Monday afternoon at Beech Springs Baptist Church at 1 p.m. and go until time of her service at 2 p.m.

Eunice is survived by five children: Doris Williams of Oxley, Ark., Dorothy (Ron) Sellers of Mason Hall, Tenn., Marilyn Bell of Gleason, Tenn., Pat Hardwick of Gleason, and Jim Fields of McKenzie.

She leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, James M. “Booker” Fields, two daughters, Eunice Gail Richardson and Mitzie Kaye Fields, two brothers, Chester and Grover Hundley, and parents, Thurman and Myrtle Hundley.