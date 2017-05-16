JOHN H. JAMES, JR. 1936-2017

McKENZIE – A funeral service for John H. James, Jr. is Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, McKenzie, Tenn. Brother Dennis Trull will officiate. Burial is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McKenzie. Visitation is Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mr. James, 81, a home office field trainer and sales manager for Interstate Life & Accident, Chattanooga, Tenn., died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital.

He was born January 24, 1936 in Gibson Co., Tenn. to John and Grace Sellers James, Sr.

Mr. James was a member of the First Baptist Church, Mason, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Willodean Hays and Betty Ruth Blackburn.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joyce Johnson James, two daughters, Debbie James (Doug) Freeland of Jackson, Tammy James Hunter of Columbia, sisters, Aileen Scott of Bradford and Joan Lawrence of Milan, brother, Glyn (Nan) James of Bradford and four grandchildren, Ashley Freeland (Adam) Pratt, Courtney Hunter, Tyler L Freeland and Chase Hunter.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.