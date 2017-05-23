LESLIE ANN BARTHOLOMEW HALL 1960 — 2017

HUNTINGDON — Leslie Ann “Les Ann” Bartholomew Hall, 56, of Huntingdon Tennessee, died peacefully on May 17, 2017.

Les Ann was born at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 22, 1960. She was the daughter of Lester I. Bartholomew, Bertha M. (Taylor) Bartholomew, and Vivian (Harris) Bartholomew. She grew up on her family’s farm in rural Osage County, Oklahoma. Les Ann attended school and graduated from College High in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She pursued an education in nursing through several college classes at Rogers State University and Oklahoma Wesleyan before devoting her life to raising her three children.

Les Ann was proud of her Choctaw heritage. She enjoyed the outdoors, animals, telling jokes, and singing. She loved reciting poetry and Bible verses, spending time with her children, doting on her grandchildren, and serving others. She was an artist and equestrian in her formative years as well as an excellent sheep shearer.

Les Ann spent most of her life in Oklahoma before moving to Tennessee when her children were in college and beginning their own families. In Tennessee she met her husband Freddie Hall. They were married January 11, 2008 and she resided with him on their small farm in Huntingdon.

Les Ann is survived by her husband, Freddie; children Michelle (Alan) Gill of Miami, Texas, Jonathan (Angela) Clayborn of Carrollton, Texas, Jessica (Anthony) Hargrove of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; brothers Marty (Cheryl) Bartholomew of Bartlesville, OK, Jim (Terry) Bartholomew of Moore, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews Jason, Christy, Tony, Martin, Marilyn, Sharla, Sommer, and Colton. Les Ann’s grandchildren Mckenna, Payton, and Cassidy of Miami, Texas were the light of her life and her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her parents and several dear aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life services are Saturday May 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Disciples Christian Church, 5800 Douglas Lane, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Since Les Ann always enjoyed cooking and entertaining, lunch will also be served at the church directly after her service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to: the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, the American Diabetes Association, or Agape Mission of Bartlesville. The immediate family of Leslie Bartholomew wishes to thank her team of doctors, the staff of Tennova Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., Melissa Hopper of Union University in Jackson, Tenn, and the multitude of extended family and friends who have offered comfort and support.