ROSA MAE BRAWNER 1932-2017

McKENZIE –Rosa (Rosie) Mae Brawner, 85, of McKenzie died Friday, June 2 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a long illness. Funeral services are Sunday, June 4, 2017, 4:00 p.m. at the Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, McKenzie, Tenn. Burial follows in Blooming Grove Cemetery in McKenzie, Weakley County.

Visitation is Saturday, June 3, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. to time of service. Officiant is Reverend Alan Trull.

Mrs. Brawner was born April 5, 1932 to Leroy R. (Jack) Byrd and Beatrice Mae Arnold Byrd in Weakley County. She was a graduate of Gleason High School, a member of the Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, a former seamstress at Wilker Brothers (pajama factory) in McKenzie and Douglas and Lomason in Milan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Luella Buntin of McKenzie and Maudell Beasley of Gleason.

Survivors include her husband, Bob V. Brawner of McKenzie, whom she married June 3, 1950; three daughters, Rosemary (Larry) Fowler, Teresa (Joel) Washburn, and Melinda (David) Ferguson, all of McKenzie; four granddaughters, Charlotte (Lindsey) Arnold, Heather (Frank) Robertson, Brittany (Jason) Martin, and Amanda (Alan) Ninness, all of McKenzie; and four great-granddaughters, Matilda and Ava Arnold, Anna Grace Robertson, and Alicyn and Aubry Ninness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Blooming Grove Cemetery Fund, 1516 Blaylock Store Rd, McKenzie, TN 38201.