Donald R. Haskell 1928-2017

McKENZIE – A funeral service for Donald R Haskell is Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Brother Jim Roberts and Randy McCadams will officiate. Visitation is Thursday, June 7, 2017, 12:00 p.m. until service time. Internment is at Trezevant Cemetery, Trezevant, Tenn.

Mr. Haskell, 88, died Sunday, June 4, 2017 at McKenzie Health Care Center. He was born October 11, 1928 in Mayfield, Kentucky to Horace B. and Luna Reed Haskell. He was a field engineer for NCR Company, a global tech company, for 37 years in Houston, Texas, and a member of McKenzie Church of Christ. He entered the U.S. Army in January 1952. He served overseas in Korea from June 1952 to September 1953 as Corporal in Service Battery 981st Field Artillery Battalion. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Susan Haskell Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Doris Forsythe Haskell, one son, Donald Michael Haskell of Fresno, California, three grandchildren, Natalie (David) Weekley of Atlanta, Georgia, Tiffany Haskell of Houston, and Sheridan L. Haskell of Boston, Mass., and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn of Atlanta.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.