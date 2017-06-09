MINNIE LOU CHESSER 1931-2017

McKENZIE – A funeral service for Stella Minnie Lou Chesser is Monday, June 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Visitation is Monday, June 12 2017, 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment is at Finley Cemetery, McKenzie, Tenn.

Mrs. Chesser, 85, died Thursday, June 8, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. She was born November 11, 1931 in McKenzie to John Coley and Bessie Mae Bell Huggins. She is a retired factory worker for Brown Shoe Co., a homemaker and attended Fairview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert Hoover Chesser, two sisters, Sarah Grace Chandler and Leslie Riggins and one brother Dewitt Huggins.

Survivors include four daughters Pat Curtis Luther of McKenzie, Donna Gallimore of McKenzie, Beverly Carol Chesser of Trezevant and Teresa Ann Jones of Leach and three sons, Richard Chesser of McKenzie, John D. Chesser of McKenzie and Michael Wayne Chesser of McKenzie, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.