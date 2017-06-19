BLONDELL YOUNG 1921-2017

McKENZIE – Mrs. Blondell Young, 96, a factory worker and homemaker, died at Oak Manor Health Care Sunday, June18, 2017. Visitation is Tuesday June 20, 2017 11:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Service is Tuesday 2:00p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother James Hazlewood officiating. Interment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McKenzie, Tenn.

She was born June 9, 1921 in Weakley County, Tennessee to Johnny Cleveland (J.C.) and Victoria Morrison Parham. She is a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Woodrow W. Young, grandson, Keith Harris, and great-grandchild, Payton Burnine.

She is survived by her daughters Dianne (Jerry) Harris and Debbie (Dan) Burnine, both of McKenzie, son, Lowell Young of McKenzie, one grandson, Kevin Burnine, five great-grandchildren, Hannah Harris, Patrick Harris, Taylor Burnine and Abby Burnine and Ashlyn Burnine, and two great-great grandchildren.

