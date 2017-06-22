GLORIA ANN HORNSBY 1944-2017

McKENZIE – Services for Gloria Ann Hornsby, 72, are Friday, June 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother James Hazlewood officiating. Interment will follow at Sellers Hill Cemetery near Clarksburg, Tenn. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, June 23, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Hornsby, a retired setter in healthcare, died Monday, June 19, 2017 at her residence. She was born on September 16, 1944 in Bemis, Tenn. to J.D. and Brooksie Nell Crider Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 38 years Olen Okie Hornsby who died February 12, 2005.

Survivors include her daughters, Lisa (Mark) Weaver of McKenzie and Sheri (James) Wiley of Dresden, her sons, Tim (Jessie) Hornsby of Latham, Tenn. and Dennis Fisher, three sisters June (Robert) Stallcup of Stanton, TN, Joan Adams of Humboldt, Tenn., Wanda Millard of Murray, Kentucky, two brothers, Dan (Heidi) Scott of Evergreen, Colorado and Bobby (Barbara) Bessent of Minnesota, ten grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.