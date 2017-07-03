JOHN CHARLES VAUGHN

1929-2017

John Charles Vaughn, 87, of Houston/Beaumont, Texas died July 2, 2017. He was born in Paris, Tenn on November 29, 1929 to the late John Horace and Merle Baucum Vaughn.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery located two miles north on Hwy 105 in Trezevant, Tenn. at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Reverend Dennis Trull of First Baptist Church, McKenzie. Brummitt Funeral Home-Trezevant is in charge of the arrangements. Time of service was not provided by the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Katie Sue Allen Vaughn, son, Douglas Allen Vaughn, and brother, Thomas Harold Vaughn.

He married Katie Sue Allen in 1950 and they were married for 58 years up to the time of her death in February of 2008. He is survived by 3 children: Dennis, David and Susan Vaughn, all residing in Texas; six grandchildren: Natalie, Bryan, Christina, Michelle, Katie and Austin; and three great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Jacob and Bennett.

Charles worked for J.C. Penney Co. in Paris, Dyersburg and Houston, and was delighted and proud when he was accepted into the Houston Police Academy in April of 1954 – Class #11.

He retired in 1988 after 34 years. He honorably served as a patrolman and criminal investigator with the Houston Police Department. He received numerous citizen letters of commendation for going beyond the call of duty. Also while working as a senior police officer, he received several commendations from captains and the chief of police. As a result of one arrest, he cleared up 75 burglaries and recovered thousands of dollars of stolen property.

He worked closely with detectives on numerous homicide investigations. His name was mentioned in different detective magazines regarding two high-profile cases he worked on.

Charles was a member of the Walter Pierson Masonic Lodge for 25 years, the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Houston Police Officer Union, and the Houston Police Retired Officers Association. Shortly after Charles retired from the HPD in 1988, his wife Katie Sue became very ill and was a bedridden invalid. He graciously took care of her until her death.