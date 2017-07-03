DONALD EUGENE GALLIMORE 1943 — 2017

Look for these and other local stories in the July 4, 2017 edition of The Banner in newsstands and online this afternoon, July 3.



Bethel University Wins Lawsuit



2 Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder of 97-Year-Old



New Manufacturing Company Comes to McKenzie



New Dentist Locating in McKenzie



Carroll County Relay For Life is Friday



McKenzie Elementary Hosts Summer Reading



Carroll County Republicans To Hold 2018 Primaries



Huntingdon Raises Taxes



Hollow Rock Passes Same Tax Rate



McKenzie Finalizes Budget, No Tax Increase



No Tax Increase in New West Carroll Budget



Dynamix Physical Therapy Hosts Public Ribbon-Cutting at New McKenzie Location



Mary Jane Ezell Retires from County



Rates for Camping Set at 1000-Acre Lake



TSWA First Team All-State Softball, Baseball Athletes Selected



Little General Stores Donate to Carroll County Library



Have a Safe and Happy Independence Day!