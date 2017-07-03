JACK DANIEL 1934 — 2017

Mr. Jack Daniel, 83, of Bruceton died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Interment follows in Prospect Cemetery.

The family receives friends in the Cherrywood of Chase Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Daniel was born February 14, 1934 in Winston County, Alabama to the late Sebern Taylor and Della (White) Daniel. He was retired from the United States Army and was also a farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Totsy (Stone) Daniel; a daughter, Anita Daniel of Durham, North Carolina; two sons, Phillip Daniel (Penny) of Fayetteville, Eric Daniel (Lisa) of Pensacola, Florida; three sisters, Betty Baldy of Phil Campbell, Ala., Vonda Townsend of Double Springs, Ala., and Wanda Faye Emerson of Athens, Ala.; two brothers, Shirley Maxwell Daniel (Edith) of Phil Campbell, Ala. and Quinton Daniel (Nancy) of Vicksburg, Mich. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.