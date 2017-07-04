BARBARA GAIL 1943 — 2017

Barbara Gail Cunningham was born in Carroll County on January 3, 1943 to the late Robert and Lula Cunningham. Barbara professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Trezvant, Tennessee. She remained a member until her death. Funeral services were conducted on Monday July 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Pipkins and Pastor Wallace Cunningham officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery. She attended Webb High School in McKenzie, Tennessee. She worked for Henry I. Siegel in Trezvant, Tennessee until it closed. She loved reading her bible and caring for nieces and nephews. Barbara loved sewing and was innovative in crocheting. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: One devoted sister, Janie Cunningham of Trezvant, Tennessee Three Brothers; Bennie Ray Cunningham of Detroit, Michigan, Thomas Earl Cunningham of Detroit, Michigan, and Robert (Daisy) Duddley of McKenzie, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by one sister, Emma Della Cunningham and one brother, Odell Cunningham. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family received friends at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 11 a.m. until time of services. Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge (731)986-8281 or www. dilday. com.