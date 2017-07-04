DONALD EUGENE GALLIMORE 1943 — 2017
GLEASON — Services for Donald Eugene Gallimore, age 73, of Gleason, TN were Sunday July 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church in Gleason. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday evening from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Eugene is survived by his wife, Linda Gallimore, and two sons, Mike (Angie) Gallimore and Darrell (Lisa) Gallimore, all of Gleason. He is also survived by three siblings; Tenie Alexander of Paris, Bobby Gallimore of McKenzie, and Marlind Gallimore of Dresden. Eugene leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Alan Gene Gallimore, parents, Basil and Josie Gallimore, sister, Sue Dilday, and brother, Mayo Gallimore.