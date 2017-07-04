DONALD EUGENE GALLIMORE 1943 — 2017

Tennessee Attorney General: Unmanned Traffic Cameras are Legal



There was a Facebook post indicating The McKenzie Banner says the traffic cameras are illegal. That is not an accurate statement. Here is a news story from August 2016 that was published in The McKenzie Banner.



www.mckenziebanner.com/site/epopulate/2016/08/30/traffic-camera-operations-ok/



Traffic Camera Operations OK



State Attorney General Clarifies July Opinion



Nashville (August 22, 2016) — Cities, such as McKenzie and Huntingdon, can continue to operate photo-enforcement traffic cameras as usual. That follows a clarification of a July opinion by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery, III issued. That opinion was sought by State Representative Andy Holt.



In the August 22 opinion, sought by State Senator Jim Tracy, Slatery indicates non-law enforcement personnel, hired by the operators of the cameras, can first review whether or not a traffic violation has occurred. The violation must then be reviewed by a POST-certified police officer who will make the final determination whether or not traffic laws have been broken.



Follow link to read the remainder of the story.



www.mckenziebanner.com/site/epopulate/2016/08/30/traffic-camera-operations-ok/