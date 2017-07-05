FRANK BOST 1933-2017

McKENZIE, Tenn. – Memorial funeral services for Frank Bost, 84, are Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Atwood United Methodist Church in Atwood with Reverend Sylvia Newman officiating. Interment takes place after cremation at Pisgah Cemetery in Atwood.

There is no visitation prior to the memorial service.

Mr. Bost, a retired Styrofoam plant manager in Ohio, died Monday, July 3, 2017 at NHC Healthcare Center in Milan.

He was born on April 25, 1933 in Atwood, Tennessee to James Richard and Roy Belle Edgin Bost. He was a member of Atwood United Methodist Church, a Korean War US Army veteran serving three years, and a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents his wife, Myra Piercey Bost and several siblings.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Travis Bost of Conyers, Georgia, a brother Joe Bryant Bost of McKenzie, three grandsons and one great-grandson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.