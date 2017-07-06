Raymond McDade, Former Police Chief, Dies

McKENZIE, Tenn. – A funeral service for Raymond Wendell McDade is Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, McKenzie. Reverend LaTrisha Trull will officiate. Visitation is Friday, July 7, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Military honors and interment are at Union Academy Cemetery, McKenzie.

Mr. McDade, 87, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon. He was born October 20, 1929 in McKenzie to Thomas T. and Nellie Barker McDade. He is retired Navy and served during the Korean and Vietnam wars, retired police chief for McKenzie and Trezevant, a member of First United Methodist Church, Shriner’s, Mason, VFW and American Legion Lifetime member and member of the Fleet Reserve Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a twin brother.

Survivors include his wife, Jessie Swindell McDade of McKenzie and daughter, Debra (James) Ketzel of Davis, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society or First United Methodist Church-McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.