LaVerne Belew 1926-2017

TREZEVANT – Services for LaVerne A. Belew, 91, were Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Brummitt Funeral Home in Trezevant with Brother Malcolm Norton and Brother Tim Rogers officiating. Interment followED at Oak Grove Cemetery near Trezevant. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 12 noon until service time. Mrs. Belew, a retired seamstress and forelady for Henry I Siegel in Trezevant and forelady for Brown Shoe Company in McKenzie, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at McKenzie Healthcare Center. She was born on February 27, 1926 in Jarrell, TN between McKenzie and Trezevant to Sammie Lee and Lula Bell Blaylock Akins. She was a member of the Trezevant Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond Guy Belew, who died in 2001, and three brothers, Paul Akins, Charlie Akins and J.T. Akins.

Survivors include two sons and their wives Danny (Patricia) Belew of Trezevant and Tim (Suzanne) Belew of Nevada City, California, a brother, Earl (Betty) Akins of Trezevant, four grandchildren, Shawn Belew, Wes Belew, Amanda Belew Keele, and Evan Heltne, four great grandchildren Thomas Lee Keele, Dawson Forrester, Cheyenne Forrester, and Krista Lawler.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Phil Belew, Mark Harrison, Bobby Akins, Mitch Akins, Victor Akins, Logan Harrison, and Kenny Barker.

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.