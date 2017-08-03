JOHN LEE OZMENT 1944-2017

McKENZIE – Services for John Lee Ozment, 73, are Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother George Avery officiating. Interment will follow at Tumbling Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Mr. Ozment, a retired postal employee for the United States Postal Service, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at his residence. He was born on January 26, 1944 in McKenzie, Tenn. to Thomas Lee and Gracie Hoggard Ozment. He attended Tumbling Creek Baptist Church was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War period from 1967 to 1970, and was a member of the National Quarter Horse Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and brothers Raynell Todd and Bonnie Glenn, Joe Ozment and Bob Ozment.

Survivors include a sister, Janice Harris of Paris, Tenn.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.