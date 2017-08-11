Cleitus Lee Dabbs 1938-2017

McKenzie, Tenn.

Services for Cleitus Lee Dabbs, 79, are Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 12 noon at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Jim Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 10:00 am until service time. Mr. Dabbs, a former base or frame maker for Gaines Manufacturing Company that once was located in McKenzie, died Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Magnolia Manor where he had been residing the last few years. He was born on April 19, 1938 in Bradford, Tenn. to Dalton “Jack” and Lucille Mitchell Dabbs. He was preceded in death by parents, his wife, Cecile Dabbs who died August 3, 2010, and his brother Bill Dabbs.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law David and Amanda Dabbs of McKenzie, his sister and brother-in-law Betty and David Miller of McKenzie, and two grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.