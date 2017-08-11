JOHNNY DARRELL HUNTER 1949-2017

McKenzie, TENN. – Johnny Darrell Hunter, age 67, retired after serving from July 1, 1970 until July 1, 2000 with 30 years from the U.S. Navy as a chief warrant officer, CWO4 with specialties as a Navy deep sea diver and as a public works officer, he died Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at his residence. He was born on December 11, 1949 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Darrell Wesley and Zona Marie Enkey Hunter. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sharon Lee Wissinger Hunter of McKenzie, his daughter, Tammy (Leronious) Jones of Sandy Springs, Georgia, three sons, Johnny Hunter of Boston, Mass., Joel Hunter of Hatboro, Pennsyvania, and Joshua Hunter of Chalfont, Pennsyvania, his mother, Zona Siler of Wagoner, Oklahoma, a sister, Brenda (Allen) Sallee of Wagoner, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.