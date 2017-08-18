MARY ELIZABETH TAYLOR 1933-2017

McKENZIE – Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Taylor, 84, died Friday, August 18, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. She was born July 6, 1933 in Somerville, Tenn. to Jessie Frank and Clara Mae Stainback Smalley. She was a homemaker and is a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Johnnie C. (JC) Taylor, Jr.

Mrs. Taylor has chosen to be cremated and there will be no other services

Survivors include her husband of sixty-eight years, Johnnie C. Taylor, Sr. of McKenzie, a sister, Shirley Edwards of Ripley, three brothers, Haskell (Nancy) Smalley of Ripley, James Smalley of Covington and Leroy (Linda) Smalley of Memphis, two grandchildren, Chris (Trish) Taylor and Heather (Andy) Karlo and three great-grandchildren, Caitlin Taylor, Brenden Karlo and Taylor Karlo.

