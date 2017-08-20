PEGGY NORDEN 1955-2017

McKENZIE – Graveside services for Peggy “The Sewing Lady” Marie Norden, 62, are Monday, August 21, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Finley Cemetery located on Fields School Road near McKenzie, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 21, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Norden, a homemaker and seamstress, died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

She was born on August 6, 1955 in Danville, Illinois to Scott Marshall and Frances Joyce Shanks Tolbert. She was a member of Calvary Tabernacle in McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Buford Norden of McKenzie, a son, Jonathan Shea Norden of McKenzie, three grandchildren, Chase Austin Norden, Chance Tolbert Norden, and Colt Norden, three sisters, Susan (Dudley) Hart of Huron, Tenn., Marcia (Rick) Williams of Greenfield, and Nancy (Dennis) Watts of McKenzie, a brother, Donald (April) Tolbert of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.