BILLY GENE STAFFORD 1947-2017

McKENZIE – Mrs. Billy Gene (Wilson) Stafford, 70, died Monday, August 21, 2017 at her residence. She was born April 30, 1947 in Dyer, Tenn. to William (Bill) and Catherine Lannom Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Kenneth Stafford of McKenzie, her daughter, Lisa Langford of McKenzie, her brother, Barry Wilson of McKenzie, her niece, Ashley (Patrick) Little of McKenzie and her great-niece and nephew, Morgan and Reed Little.

Mrs. Stafford requested no funeral or visitation services. After her cremation, there will be a public Celebration of Life/Memorial visitation with the family at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home on Sunday August 27, 2017, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mrs. Stafford was an avid dog lover and was actively involved with The Carroll County Humane Society in McKenzie. Being part of CCHS gave her a lot of joy and fulfillment in her life. In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, she requested that any acts of kindness be donations to The Carroll County Humane Society in her memory. The family has decided that donations in her memory will be used to purchase much needed dog isolation bays for the shelter. Donations can be mailed to CCHS at P.O. Box 384, McKenzie, TN 38201

