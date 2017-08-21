BRITTANY WEBB 1989-2017

HOLLOW ROCK – Ms. Brittany Chantal Webb, 28, of Hollow Rock died Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in Pisgah Cemetery in Bruceton.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

She was born on August 2, 1989, in Jackson to Minister Ronnie and Lisa Milam Webb.

Brittany was a member of Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Unity Community Choir. She was a student at Central Elementary School in Bruceton and Carroll County Special Learning Center in Huntingdon.

She is survived by her parents, Minister Ronnie and Lisa Webb, Sr., of Hollow Rock; a brother, Ronnie (Tennille) Webb, Jr., of Centerton, Arkansas; maternal grandfather, W.C. Milam of Henry; maternal grandmother, Anna Johnson Webb; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death is her maternal grandmother, Betty Williams Milam and paternal grandfather, Rev. J.C. Webb.

