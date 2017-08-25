STACEY LYNN COUTURIER 1979-2017

McKENZIE – Graveside funeral services for Stacey Lynn Couturier, 37, are Friday, August 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at West Wood Street Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Paris. The family will receive friends on Friday at the cemetery just before the graveside service begins.

Ms. Couturier, died Monday, August 21, 2017 from injuries received from an automobile accident. She was born on September 5, 1979 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Jack Noel Couturier and Evelyn Dianne Chapman Couturier. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ted Chapman and paternal grandparents, Linda and James Morgan.

Survivors include two sons, Coby Keith and Devon Keith both of Clarksville, Arkansas, her mother, Dianne Couturier of Haltom City, Texas, her father and stepmother, Jack and Phyllis Couturier of Weatherford, Texas, two sisters, Christina and her husband, Sean Wilson of North Lake, Texas, Jackie Couturier of Haltom City, Texas, her maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Lumarita and Carroll Beasley of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.