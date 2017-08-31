Breaking News
SAMUEL WRAY UMSTED 1938 – 2017

 

HUNTINGDON – Mr. Samuel Wray Umsted, 79, of Huntingdon, Tennessee died Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon.

Graveside services are Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Cemetery. Bro. Phillip Halter will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends in the Oakwood Room of Chase Funeral Home on Wednesday after 5:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM

Mr. Umsted was born March 13, 1938 in Benton County, Tennessee to the late Henry and Ollie Myrtle (Allen) Umsted. He was a retired mechanic for the Huntingdon Service Center.

