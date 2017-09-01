JIMMY LEE CHANDLER 1941-2017

Born on July 19, 1941 in McKenzie, Tenn., Jimmy Lee Chandler lived life to the fullest until his death on August 10, 2017. Jim spent his last moments peacefully with his children by his side.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery in McKenzie, Tennessee.

The eldest son of Ova and Margaret (Collins) Chandler, Jimmy lived an adventurous childhood between McKenzie, Lobelville, and the pipelines of Texas. He shared those adventures with his sister Joyce and his brothers, Jerry and Eddie, along with many childhood friends that he still called “friend” at the time of his death.

Jim experienced much in life: a stint in the Navy, working both in Tennessee and California, and he especially enjoyed his time as a reporter for The McKenzie Banner, where he received awards for his reporting skills. While he took pleasure in his work, his greatest passion was his writing. Known throughout the literary world for his gift of putting words on paper in a way that touched your soul, he made a name for himself through his powerful poetry and the many novels he penned in his lifetime. Through the pages of works such as Parallel Blues, Vampire Village Blues, Death on a Dark Highway, and Fourth Night of Forever, readers were entertained and introduced to his brilliant method of storytelling. Jim’s work appeared in the American Outlaw Book of Poetry, of which he was proud to be included. He offered critique and encouragement to other writers while editing and publishing his own online magazine Thunder Sandwich for many years, featuring not only his own work, but the work of other talented writers, poets, and artists.

Jimmy was married to Alice Westbrook from 1963-1980 and they had two children, Betty and Norman. It was in California with his children that he spent his last 4-1/2 years. He spent many happy days being doted on by his children and grandchildren while he wrote novels, kept up with his online friendships, and enjoyed much love, laughter, and memory making.

Jimmy is survived by his sister, Joyce Esch, his brothers, Jerry (Ann) Chandler and Eddie (Melissa) Chandler. He is dearly missed by his children, Betty (Jim) Predmore and Norman (Stacie) Chandler. He will never be forgotten by his grandchildren, Cody Acosta, Alison (Steven) Rodriguez, Nick Acosta, Cassie Acosta, Emily Acosta, Bryan Predmore, Jovanney Predmore, and Lizbeth Predmore.