RONALD ALAN TAYLOR 1962-2017

McKENZIE – Services for Ronald Alan Taylor, 55, are Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Robert White officiating. Interment will follow at Wilders Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Taylor, a construction worker for TNT Construction, died September 4, 2017 at his residence. He was born May 14, 1962 in Weakley Co, Tenn. to Chester “JR” and Lottie Ruth Reeves Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Justin Taylor and brother Butch Taylor.

Survivors include her wife of 25 years, Tracy Conway Taylor of McKenzie, two daughters, Kelly Sutton of McLemoresville, Meagan (Tony) Walker of Huntingdon, son, Westley White of McKenzie, one brother, Donald Taylor of Jackson, a sister, Charlotte Taylor of Trezevant and five grandsons, Kyler, Brayden, Sammy, Sawyer and Ayden.

